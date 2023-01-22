Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,881 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $240.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.01. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.88.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

