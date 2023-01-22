Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $1.34

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.39. Cano Health shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 13,325 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CANO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.15.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.06 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

