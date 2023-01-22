Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $2.68

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.54. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 37,857 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

