Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) versus Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) Critical Review

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) and Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lombard Medical has a beta of 5.78, meaning that its stock price is 478% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Lombard Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -16.40% -15.51% -12.12% Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

86.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cardiovascular Systems and Lombard Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 1 1 2 0 2.25 Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Lombard Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $236.22 million 2.43 -$36.93 million ($1.00) -13.70 Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lombard Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiovascular Systems.

About Cardiovascular Systems

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. In addition, it offers guidewires, catheters, balloons, embolic protection system, and other OAS support products. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. The company was formerly known as Shturman Cardiology Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. in January 2003. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Lombard Medical

(Get Rating)

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

