CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at about $840,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $9,762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 19.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

CTRE stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -487.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

