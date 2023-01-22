CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Several research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CarGurus by 23.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CarGurus by 17.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

