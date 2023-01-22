CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $16.13 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

