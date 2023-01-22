Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $227.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

