Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

CVE opened at C$25.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.73. The company has a market cap of C$48.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.52 and a 1-year high of C$31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$17.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

