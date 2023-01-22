Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.79. Central Puerto shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 1 shares.

Central Puerto Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $918.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.1649 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

