Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after acquiring an additional 436,900 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $240,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $127.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average of $172.33. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.39. Chart Industries has a one year low of $107.68 and a one year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

