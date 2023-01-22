Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $5,625,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,250,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,091 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

CQP stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 0.87. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -738.08%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.