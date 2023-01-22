Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 573,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

