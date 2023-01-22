Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $243.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.02. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $249.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 66.95%. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

