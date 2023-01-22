Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $107.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CINF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CINF opened at $102.73 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -285.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,723,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,140,000 after purchasing an additional 427,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

