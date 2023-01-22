Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNK. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.16. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

