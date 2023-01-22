Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $342.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

