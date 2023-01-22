Claris Advisors LLC MO Sells 197 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Claris Advisors LLC MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 521,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,859,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184,567 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,886 shares of company stock worth $48,550,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average of $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

