Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,371 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $282.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.88.

Microsoft stock opened at $240.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

