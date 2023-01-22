Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 760 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average of $221.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

