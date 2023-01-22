CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,261 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average of $250.01. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

