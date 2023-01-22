CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 199.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 194,526 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.25.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

