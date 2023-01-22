Comerica Bank Acquires 746 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.