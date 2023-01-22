Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Abiomed by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Insider Activity

Abiomed Price Performance

In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $381.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.09. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

