Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.59. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.56). Park National had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $137.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

