Comerica Bank Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 14,616.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMV opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.