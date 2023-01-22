Comerica Bank Has $1.57 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AM. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.