Comerica Bank Has $1.62 Million Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF opened at $58.15 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

