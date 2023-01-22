Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $243.17 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $349.84. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.49.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.