Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 900.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $156,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

NWL stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.