Comerica Bank Purchases 1,301 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 710,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 174,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 66,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

