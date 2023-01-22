Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,400 shares of company stock worth $7,804,384. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $56.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

