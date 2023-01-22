Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,384. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $56.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

