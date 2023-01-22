Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €13.00 ($14.13) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

CBK opened at €9.60 ($10.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.65. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.34).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

