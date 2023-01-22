Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €9.60 ($10.43) on Friday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.34). The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.65.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

