Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €11.00 by UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($11.96) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($11.63) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.63) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.24) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

ETR:CBK opened at €9.60 ($10.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.34). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.65.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

