Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Gap Down to $42.79

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.79, but opened at $41.81. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $751.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $236,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,927,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.