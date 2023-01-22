Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($39.13) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.74) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($32.61) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

