Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Down to $10.68

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.42. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 6,140 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
