Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $14.26. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 4,225 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Announces Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $736.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.16 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 50.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.