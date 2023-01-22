Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCU. HSBC downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $14.70 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $736.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 467.6% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 229,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.