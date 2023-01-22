Comparing Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) & DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rumble and DouYu International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.39 -$91.31 million ($0.13) -13.69

Rumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

19.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rumble and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00 DouYu International 2 0 0 0 1.00

DouYu International has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential downside of 35.39%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Rumble.

Risk & Volatility

Rumble has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble N/A -11.05% -2.22% DouYu International -3.92% -3.89% -3.05%

Summary

DouYu International beats Rumble on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

