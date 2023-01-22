Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993 ($24.32).

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.67) to GBX 1,990 ($24.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.41) to GBX 2,150 ($26.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.22) to GBX 1,625 ($19.83) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group

In other Compass Group news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.96), for a total value of £121,752 ($148,568.64). In other news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.96), for a total value of £121,752 ($148,568.64). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.94), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($64,371.93).

Compass Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,913 ($23.34) on Friday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,494 ($18.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,970.50 ($24.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,893.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,872.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,036.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

