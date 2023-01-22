Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.21. Compass shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 2,737 shares.

COMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. Analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

