Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Gap Down to $142.96

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $142.96, but opened at $136.65. Concentrix shares last traded at $140.17, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average of $126.20.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,271.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

