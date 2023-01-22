Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CNCE. StockNews.com cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $396.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,720,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 488,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.