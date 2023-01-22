Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNCE. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.30. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Concert Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
