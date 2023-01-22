Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($63.04) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €70.00 ($76.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($86.96) to €59.00 ($64.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.80 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

