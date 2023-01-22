Contrasting ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) & MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -30.92% -29.00% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -76.19% -68.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ARCA biopharma and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARCA biopharma and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$19.32 million ($1.01) -2.28 MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.89 million ($0.36) -4.81

MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARCA biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARCA biopharma beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with LabCorp to develop genetic test for GENETIC-AF clinical trial; and research collaboration with Colorado Prevention Center, the University of Colorado's Academic Research Organization to develop and commercialize Gencaro. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

