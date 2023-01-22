Contrasting IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IRadimed and Neovasc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 0 0 N/A Neovasc 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $41.81 million 10.52 $9.32 million $1.04 33.65 Neovasc $2.55 million 29.80 -$24.89 million ($12.29) -2.25

This table compares IRadimed and Neovasc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IRadimed has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 25.85% 19.24% 16.75% Neovasc -1,077.37% -78.98% -56.59%

Summary

IRadimed beats Neovasc on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

